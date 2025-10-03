Turn any TV smart with the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, which is 54% off right now!

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is the best smart TV stick for most people. Not only is it capable and full of features, but it is also very nicely priced. Especially right now! You can get it for just $22.99 (a 54% discount). Buy the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for just $22.99 ($27 off)

This offer is available from Woot, an Amazon-owned deals website. As such, it comes with a full 1-year manufacturer’s warranty. This is nice, as most products sold on this website come with a 90-day Woot warranty.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K The software upgrade your 4K UHD TV needs The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K brings your favorite streaming services to just about any TV in your household. Its compact size means that it easily fits behind your TV, no cable management necessary. The Fire TV Stick 4K supports a range of video formats and offers faster interface performance than cheaper Fire TV models. See price at Woot! Save $27.00

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K may not be the best in the series, but I believe it offers the most bang for your buck. The upgrades in the Max model aren’t enough to justify paying nearly twice as much. This one is more balanced and will keep most people happy.

It supports a 4K resolution, which is pretty much the standard for most TVs (even affordable ones). It also has most features, such as support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+, HLG, and Dolby Atmos Audio. It also comes with 2GB of RAM, which is the same as what the Max iteration gets. The 8GB of storage is enough for most people’s needs.

This dongle also supports Wi-Fi 6, which is nice to have as long as you have a compatible router. The Alexa Voice Remote gives you direct access to Amazon’s digital assistant. You can use it for everything Alexa can do, including requesting random information, searching for content, and even controlling smart home devices.

You’ll get full access to the Amazon Appstore for apps and other content. You can even play video games on the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K using the Amazon Luna or Xbox Game Pass cloud gaming services.

While not really a record-low price, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is pretty close to it right now. The all-time low cost is $21.99. You would only be saving a buck if you decide to wait for that price to come again! The current deal is awesome, so you might want to sign up for it while you can.

Extra deal: If you have an HD TV, you can save even more

If you’re a more casual user, and don’t own a 4K TV, you can save even more by getting the Amazon Fire TV Stick HD. It is limited to a 1,080 resolution, but that wouldn’t matter in your case.

There are a few other differences to keep in mind, though. Performance will be a bit less capable, as it has 1GB of RAM. It is also limited to Wi-Fi 5 support. Additionally, it lacks support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+. Oh, and it has no access to Xbox Game Pass, but you can still use Amazon Luna.

Otherwise, the experience is the same. It gets access to the Appstore, Alexa Voice Remote, etc.

We usually recommend the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K because the price difference isn’t much ($5 right now). Also, even if you don’t have a 4K TV, you might upgrade to one at some point, so you might as well be future-proofed. Nothing is stopping you from using the Fire TV Stick 4K on an HD television! It is technically a better device elsewhere, too.

Follow