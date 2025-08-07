Deal: This huge Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series TV is only $449.99!

Get this: When I bought my first TV, it cost more than this one, measured 32 inches, and had a 720p resolution. It’s impressive how affordable televisions have become, and this one is quite a steal considering today’s discount on it. You can take an Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series 65-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV for just $449.99, which equates to a $270 discount. Buy the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series 65-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV for $449.99 ($270 off)

This offer is available directly from Amazon as a “limited time deal.” We’re specifically referring to the 65-inch model, but you can also opt for 55-inch, 50-inch, and 43-inch sizes. All are on sale, by the way, but they aren’t as heavily discounted.

$449.99 for a 65-inch TV this good? Sign me up! This is actually a really good screen with awesome specs, so it’s not like you’re sacrificing much for the lower price.

For starters, the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series 65-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV comes with a Quantum Dot panel, which will look great, as the technology is known for reproducing vibrant colors and excellent contrast. It has a 4K resolution and supports HDR 10, HDR10+, HLG, and Dolby Vision IQ.

The only thing some may complain about is that it has a 60Hz refresh rate. Many prefer the smoother look of 120Hz or more, especially gamers. That said, 60Hz is perfectly fine for most people. You will get adaptive brightness, which adjusts based on ambient lighting.

While most affordable TVs tend to come with fewer ports, Amazon doesn’t skimp out in this department. You’ll get four HDMI inputs! It also features Ethernet, cable, USB, and audio connections (both 3.5mm and optical).

Of course, this is a Fire TV device, so you get all the smart features you need. You’ll get access to all your favorite streaming apps, as well as Alexa. You can even play high-end games in the cloud using Amazon Luna!

Interested? It will be hard to get a smart TV this large, and with good specs for this low of a price. Catch this deal while you can! Also, as mentioned above, you don’t have to go with the 65-inch model; it just happens to come with the biggest discount. The smaller versions are also on sale, and they are pretty much just as good.

