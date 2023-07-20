This 55-inch Amazon Fire TV deal is a late gift to Prime members

Have you still got your free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime running since the big sale last week? Here’s a bonus offer for you. Prime members can score an amazing price on the Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV, which drops to just $339.99 in this deal. Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV for $339.99 ($180 off)

This 35% price drop represents easily the biggest markdown on the already affordable smart TV. If you sat out Prime Day but you’re now ready to upgrade, you can start your free 30-day Amazon Prime trial just for the purpose of saving almost $200 in this deal. It’s a no-brainer.

Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV The Amazon Fire TV 4-Series brings 4K Ultra HD entertainment, vivid picture quality, access to more than a million movies and TV episodes, and the magic of Alexa to your living room. See price at Amazon Save $180.00 Prime Deal

The sizable Amazon Fire TV offers impressive features for its price category. With support for 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus, it delivers clearer and more vibrant visuals compared to Full HD models. The integration of Alexa allows easy content navigation and control, along with access to weather, sports scores, and more. It’s ideal for popular subscriptions like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney Plus or for your video gaming marathons. Four HDMI inputs help accommodate this. It isn’t the highest-end TV on the market, but it’s a steal at this offer price.

Hit the widget above to check out the Amazon Fire TV deal for yourself.

Comments