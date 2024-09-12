Deal: Score an Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet at a 53% discount!

Amazon Fire tablets are already very affordable compared to other Android tablets, but occasional deals make these even more enticing than usual. For example, right now, you can get an Amazon Fire HD 8 for only $60. That is a massive 54% discount! Get the Amazon Fire HD 8 for just $60

This deal is available directly from Amazon, and it is labeled as a “limited time deal.” The discount applies to both available colors: Black and Denim. It’s also worth noting this is a record-low price for this item.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet Functionality meets value The Fire HD 8 is fast and responsive, with a vibrant 8-inch HD display, double the storage, of its predecessor. Stream movies, watch videos, or play games with the enhanced Wi-Fi, and enjoy content all day with the 12-hour battery life. See price at Amazon Save $70.00 Limited Time Deal!

The 2022 version of the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet is great for casual users and readers, and at just $60 bucks, you really can’t beat this deal. It has an 8-inch 1,280 x 800 resolution display, a MediaTek MT8169A processor, and 2GB of RAM. There’s also 64GB of storage and a microSD card that allows for 1TB of expansion. Additionally, the less demanding features expand battery life, and this pad can last through 13 hours of active use.

Of course, you’ll get access to all Amazon apps and services, including the Amazon Appstore. If you prefer, though, you can manually install the Google Play Store on it. And while the specs don’t sound like much, I’ve actually used this tablet, and it runs pretty smoothly when doing most casual tasks. I even did some light gaming. Not to mention, it has access to Luna cloud gaming, so you can do some more advanced gaming on this cheap tablet!

At just $60, this is a great deal that brings the price of the Amazon Fire HD 8 to the lowest price we’ve seen. In fact, it’s the same price as the lower-end Amazon Fire 7. It’s a “limited time deal,” so be quick if you’re going to get one. The sale might end soon.

If you want to upgrade, the Amazon Fire HD 10 and Fire Max 11 are also nicely discounted. These cost $90 and $180, accordingly. However, we feel that the Amazon Fire HD 8 is a better deal right now.

You might like

Comments