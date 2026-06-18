This Prime Day deal cuts 42% off the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet is built for younger users, but it still runs on Amazon’s current Fire HD 8 platform, keeping the same 8-inch size that works well for games, videos, reading, and travel. It also comes with a kid-proof case and parental controls, and there’s a strong deal on it right now.

What makes this bundle stand out is that it is more than just a small tablet with a bright case. Amazon packages the Fire HD 8 Kids tablet with access to Amazon Kids content and services, plus 2-year worry-free replacement coverage. That extra protection is a big part of what makes this offer unique, especially for a device meant to be handled by kids every day.

The tablet uses an 8-inch HD display and a faster hexa-core chip than older models. Depending on the configuration, Fire HD 8 models can come with 3GB or 4GB of RAM. Amazon’s Fire HD 8 line is also known for strong value, solid battery life, and family-focused features, which help explain why it remains a popular budget tablet option.

As for the deal, Amazon has the Fire HD 8 Kids tablet down to $92.99 from its $159.99 recommended retail price. That is a 42% discount off the RRP, saving you $67. It also matches the lowest price we have seen this year and the lowest price we have seen in a month, which makes now a great time to buy.

This is part of Prime Day 2026, so you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership to get the discount. If you’ve never signed up before, you can start with a free 30-day trial at Amazon Prime.

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