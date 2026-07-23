Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro falls to its best price of the year

Amazon

The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro is built for kids ages 6 to 12 who are ready for a bit more freedom on a tablet, and there’s a solid deal on it right now at Amazon. This newest 10.1-inch Kids Pro model gives older kids a larger screen for reading, games, and videos, while still keeping parent controls in place.

One of the big draws here is how Amazon balances kid-friendly features with tools for parents. The tablet comes with a year of Amazon Kids Plus, which opens up a big library of age-appropriate books, videos, apps, and games. It also has a kid-friendly digital store where children can request apps and eBooks, and parents approve the downloads. There’s also a web browser with built-in content controls, plus parental settings for screen-time limits, activity review, and web access.

Amazon also includes a protective case and a 2-year worry-free guarantee, which adds peace of mind for a device made to be used every day by kids. It’s no surprise the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro has a 4.5 out of 5 review rating, and Amazon still positions it as the Fire tablet for older kids who want more independence without losing those family guardrails.

As for the deal, Amazon has dropped the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro from its $189.99 recommended retail price to $134.99. That’s a 29% discount relative to the RRP, saving you $55. This is also the first deal we’ve seen on it this year, making now a good time to pick one up.

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