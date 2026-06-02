Prime Day buildup triggers a record low price on the Eero Pro 6E mesh router

Amazon

We don’t have an official date announced for this year’s Prime Day window, but it hardly matters during modern sales, because retailers can’t wait to jump the gun and offer unprecedented discounts. If you’ve been waiting for the next big promotion to upgrade to a faster, more sophisticated router, your moment may just have arrived. The Amazon Eero Pro 6E mesh Wi-Fi router is down to just $149.99 right now, marking its lowest price to date. Amazon Eero Pro 6E mesh Wi-Fi router for $149.99 ($50 off)

That’s a strong drop on a router that originally launched at $299.99. The Eero Pro 6E now usually lists for $199.99, so this deal takes another $50 off the current asking price. It isn’t the very latest Eero router anymore, but it’s still right up there in terms of utility, and paying $150 is much more palatable than paying $300 just to get the latest model.

The Eero Pro 6E is designed for gigabit-plus internet plans and supports network speeds up to 2.3Gbps, including wireless speeds of up to 1.6Gbps. It also gets you access to the 6GHz band if you have Wi-Fi 6E devices, which can help reduce congestion compared to relying only on the older 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands.

A single unit covers up to 2,000 square feet and can handle more than 100 connected devices, according to Amazon. You can use it as your main router or add it to an existing Eero setup to expand your mesh network. Set up runs through the Eero app, and the system works with Alexa, Zigbee, Thread, and Bluetooth Low Energy 5.0. Some extras, such as advanced online security and ad blocking, require a separate Eero Plus subscription, so you can decide whether to pay the extra depending on your personal needs.

Since this is the cheapest we’ve ever seen the model, the deal is bound to be popular. Hit the widget above to check it out for yourself.

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