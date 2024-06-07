Upgrade to the Amazon Eero Max 7 router at $90 off

A new router isn’t the most glamorous purchase, but it’s up there with some of the best money you might spend on your home. Other fancy gadgets are all well and good, but chances are you use your home internet almost constantly, so it’s worth investing well. The Amazon Eero Max 7 Mesh Wi-Fi router is a fantastic option, and you can slash 15% off the normal $600 retail price right now. Amazon Eero Max 7 Mesh Wi-Fi Router for $509.99 ($90 off)

The drop to $509.99 may still leave you a good chunk of change to pay, but this is the best price we’ve seen on the router in only the second time it has been on sale. The same 15% markdown is also available on the two-pack and three-pack setups of the mesh router system.

The Eero Max 7 delivers super-rapid performance with its two 10 Gigabit Ethernet ports, enabling wired speeds up to 9.4Gbps and wireless speeds up to 4.3Gbps. Utilizing advanced Wi-Fi 7 technology, it provides double the speed of Wi-Fi 6, ensuring greater capacity and efficiency. The router’s TrueMesh network intelligence optimizes data transfer paths, minimizing interference for a reliable connection. Gamers and VR enthusiasts will appreciate its high throughput and low latency capabilities. You’ll get support for over 200 devices and coverage up to 2,500 square feet, with setup being straightforward via the Eero app.

The offer on this router only lasted a few days on the only previous occasion it was on sale, so this deal is unlikely to last the weekend. Check it out by tapping the widget above if you’re keen to upgrade.

