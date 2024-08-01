Get a free smart light when you purchase an Amazon Echo speaker

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

All of these deals are available straight from Amazon, and are labeled as “limited time deals.” They also apply to all available colors.

First, let’s talk a bit about the three main smart speakers from Amazon. The Echo Pop is the cheapest of the bunch, and it offers a nice balance between quality and value. It comes with a 1.95-inch speaker, a small notification light, and a cute design that will look great anywhere. Of course, you also get access to everything Alexa can do, including voice commands, smart home control, setting reminders, and more. You can even use it as an eero extender if you use Amazon’s routers.

The Amazon Echo Dot is the next upgrade, featuring a slightly smaller 1.73-inch speaker and all the capabilities of the Pop, but featuring extra functionality. It has a larger light that surrounds the whole speaker. There’s also motion detection, so you can automate actions whenever you walk into a room. If you want to program other smart home devices based on temperature, the temperature sensor can help you set skills efficiently.

Now, if you want to upgrade to much better sound, the Amazon Echo is your best bet. It gets all the features you see in the Echo Spot, but improved on sound quality with the inclusion of a 3-inch neodymium woofer and a couple of 0.8-inch tweeters. There’s also a 3.5mm jack, which acts both as a line-in and line-out.

If you’re a little more visual, the Amazon Echo Spot will be more up your alley. This is one of Amazon’s newest devices. It looks much like the Amazon Echo Pop, but about half of the front flat side has been turned into a screen. There’s a 1.73-inch speaker built in, and it still features motion detection. Of course, the show’s star here is the display, which can give you visual cues of the weather, music, smart home controls, and more. These are all “limited time deals,” so make sure to get your free light bulbs sooner rather than later. We’re not sure how long these offers will stay active.

