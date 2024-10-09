Amazon celebrates the 2024 NFL season with limited edition Echo Pop speakers

Amazon’s Echo Pop is an entry-level smart speaker perfect for those who want to get the ball rolling on their first smart home setup . It gives you access to pretty much all the Alexa skills you get with more premium Echo speakers at a fraction of the price, making it a great buy for both beginners and those who want a secondary speaker for their Alexa-powered smart home. Now, Amazon is giving you another reason to pick the Echo Pop over the other speakers in its lineup.

With the 2024 NFL season well underway, Amazon has launched limited-edition versions of the Echo Pop featuring the logo of your favorite football team. The company has designs for all 32 teams, with each variant featuring an officially licensed NFL faceplate and a colored sleeve that gives the Echo Pop a unique look.

San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawk fans can order their themed Echo Pop right away, while the remaining team devices are available for pre-order. Amazon says that it will begin shipping the devices on the following dates:

October 8: San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks

October 15: Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints

October 22: Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams

October 29: Houston Texans and New York Jets

November 5: Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens

November 12: Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles

November 19: Pittsburgh Steelers Cleveland Browns Chicago Bears Detroit Lions New York Giants Dallas Cowboys Miami Dolphins Green Bay Packers Las Vegas Raiders Kansas City Chiefs Atlanta Falcons Tampa Bay Buccaneers Los Angeles Chargers New England Patriots Buffalo Bills Arizona Cardinals Indianapolis Colts Tennessee Titans Jacksonville Jaguars Carolina Panthers



The limited-edition NFL Echo Pop will cost you $20 more than the regular model. If $59.99 seems a bit too steep, you can grab the standard variant at a 55% discount for just $17.99.