Save up to 61% with these Amazon Echo Pop and Echo Dot deals

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Amazon is throwing the house out the window with its early Amazon Prime Day deals, so right now might be the best time to get any Amazon product you’ve been keeping an eye on. Today, we’ll take a look at some of the hottest deals on Amazon Echo smart speakers.

There is one very important factor to keep in mind. All of these deals are currently only available to Amazon Prime subscribers. If you want to take advantage of all these and more offers, you’ll need to sign up for Amazon Prime. The good news is new members can get a 30-day free trial, though!

Amazon Echo Pop The Amazon Echo Pop is the retailer’s most affordable Alexa smart speaker, at $40. At $18, it is also kind of a no-brainer, especially if you have no Echo speakers right now. The model is small and very good-looking. And despite its smaller size, it actually has a 1.95-inch speaker, which is actually larger than the Echo Dot’s. There’s a handy notification light up top and you can get it in four colors: Charcoal, Glacier White, Lavender Bloom, and Midnight Teal.

Amazon Echo Pop Amazon Echo Pop A cheap and tiny Alexa smart speaker. A great entry or extension to the Alexa smart home ecosystem. The Echo Pop has a sleek design with a front-firing speaker that sits nicely in an office or on a bedside table. See price at Amazon Save $22.00 With Prime!

Amazon Echo Dot The Amazon Echo Dot is the standard for those who want a fuller smart home experience without spending a ton of money. Its full price is $50, so its current $25 discounted price is looking quite tempting. While the speaker is slightly smaller than the Pop’s at 1.73 inches, Amazon says it features better sound quality. Regardless, the difference in audio is the least important upgrade here. What matters most is you’ll get added features like motion detection and a temperature sensor. It also has a much more prominent notification light all around the bottom.

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) Alexa and voice controlled audio, for cheap. See price at Amazon Save $25.00 With Prime!

If you add a couple of extra bucks, you can also get a Sengled Smart Color Bulb bundled with your Amazon Echo Dot.

Ready to start making your home smarter? Either of these will be a great addition to your setup. Just make sure to sign up for it soon. We’ve seen Amazon speakers go out of stock when discounted this heavily. Maybe Amazon is more prepared for this Amazon Prime Day, but perhaps it isn’t!

Oh, and if you’re feeling more adventurous, you should also take a look at the brand-new Amazon Echo Spot, which is already discounted by 44%!

