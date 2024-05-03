The Echo Dot at just $27.99 makes a great Mother's Day idea

Roger Fingas / Android Authority

The great thing about the Amazon Echo Dot is that it can make a nice gift for anyone on almost any occasion. Are there more thoughtful Mother’s Day gift ideas out there? Very possibly. But the only way your mom isn’t going to find this device handy is if she has one already. It’s also unlikely to trouble your budget too much in today’s deal, which drops the price to a 2024-low of just $27.99. Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) for $27.99 ($22 off)

You can even augment your gift with a free four months of Amazon Music Unlimited. You can find that offer directly via this link. Just be aware that it’ll automatically renew after that, so you’ll have to cancel before the four months are up if you don’t want to end up paying for the music streaming service.

The Echo Dot made the best smart speakers list of our sister site, SoundGuys, as the ideal option for smart home fanatics. It combines good sound quality for its size with a sleek design, and the voice control via Alexa means you can use it without lifting a finger, or even make it a hub for other smart home stuff. Whether your mom wants to play some tunes with her morning coffee, check weather alerts, or set some smart routines for other appliances, it’s going to make her life that little bit easier.

Hit the widget above to check out the deal for yourself.

