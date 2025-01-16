The Amazon Echo is still on sale, but you have to find the deal

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Are you looking for a smart speaker deal? The holiday sales are gone now, but we’ve come across a nice discount Amazon seems to be keeping a bit hush-hush. You won’t see any real Echo sales at first sight, but if you enter the Amazon Echo page and select the Twilight Blue model of the Amazon Echo 4th Generation, you’ll see a 35% price cut. This brings the cost down to $64.99. Get the Amazon Echo 4th Generation in Twilight Blue for $64.99

This deal is available directly from Amazon. It is labeled as a “limited time deal,” and the discount only applies to the Twilight Blue model.

If you’re looking for the best Amazon speaker money can buy, that would be the Echo Studio, but that thing is $199.99, and it’s almost never on sale! The next best option is the Amazon Echo 4th Generation, which offers a nice balance between sound quality, features, and price. Especially if you can get it for just $64.99.

The Amazon Echo is quite the treat. For starters, it sounds pretty good, and the bass levels are very nice considering the smaller dimensions: 5.7 x 5.7 x 5.2. This is larger than most other Echo speakers but also small enough to fit comfortably anywhere in your home. It also happens to look pretty nice, and this Twilight Blue model happens to be my favorite one.

Looks and audio quality are only the tip of the iceberg, though. The Amazon Echo is a smart speaker, so it can serve as a great smart home companion. Of course, it’s powered by Amazon Alexa, so you get full access to the digital assistant’s capabilities. Some of these features include streaming music, setting timers, managing alarms, controlling smart home devices, creating shopping lists, and more. This specific model also happens to have a Zigbee hub, a temperature sensor, and motion detection.

I use motion detection to turn on lights when I enter a room. Those with a smart thermostat can also automate their AC, using the temperature sensor. The Zigbee hub will also help keep your router uncrowded, by controlling all your smart home devices directly.

Again, this is one of very few Amazon device deals still available, and it’s only for one specific color. We’re not sure how long the offer will stay active, but we can’t imagine it will be much longer. Go get yours while you can still save some cash!

