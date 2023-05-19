Pre-order the new Amazon Echo Buds and enjoy 20% savings

Amazon Echo Buds (2023) Amazon Echo Buds (2023) Now featuring multipoint Bluetooth connectivity. The third generation of the true wireless Echo Buds comes in at a more affordable price point than its predecessors while offering solid sound, good battery life, and Alexa on the go. See price at Amazon Save $10.00 Pre-order

A new generation of Amazon Echo devices is hitting the shelves soon, including the Echo Buds 2023. You can pre-order the true wireless earbuds now, with the added incentive that you’ll pay an introductory rate of just $39.99 — 20% off the retail price.

The third generation of Echo Buds is due to be released on June 7, so you won’t have long to wait — and not a lot to pay either when you compare the price of the Echo Buds 2023 to its predecessor. The Echo Buds (2nd Gen) were rather pricey at $120 or $140, depending on whether you wanted a wireless charging case or not. At the $50 retail price of the latest Echo Buds, Amazon is clearly targeting the budget earbud market, and a further $10 off in this deal certainly makes the earbuds worth a look.

Connect with two devices at once using multipoint Bluetooth pairing.

We haven’t had a chance to test out the new Echo Buds yet but they look good value for money at this price. Featuring a partially in-ear design, each wireless earbud incorporates a 12mm dynamic driver, which Amazon asserts delivers high-quality audio with well-balanced bass. Each bud is also equipped with two microphones and a “voice detection accelerometer” to differentiate between the speaker during a call and surrounding voices.

Another upgrade on the Echo Buds 2023 is the ability to connect with two devices simultaneously using multipoint Bluetooth pairing. You’re also getting up to five hours of music playback on a single charge, which can be extended to 20 hours by utilizing a fully-charged case, and sweat resistance. And they wouldn’t be an Echo product without built-in Alexa.

Follow the link above to find out more and become among the first to own Amazon’s latest ‘buds.

