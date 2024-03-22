At 54% off, the Echo Buds 2 haven't been this cheap in years

Chris Thomas / Android Authority

Some of the best deals in the Amazon Big Spring Sale are on the retailer’s own tech, with the Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) being a perfect example. The wireless earbuds are $65 off on the promotional event, which is the lowest price we’ve tracked in almost two years. Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) for $54.99 ($65 off)

This offer is on the variation of the Echo Buds with a wired charging case, but the wireless charging case model is also on sale. It’s down from $140 to only $74.99. There’s also a discount on the more recent and budget-friendly 2023 Echo Buds, which are 30% off at $34.99.

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) Better than ever for dedicated Alexa users. The Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) is a very solid set of true wireless earbuds with ANC and Alexa integration. See price at Amazon Save $65.00

Weighing just 5.7g each, these earbuds are built for comfort without sacrificing sound quality, thanks to a 5.7mm dynamic driver delivering solid audio. Active noise cancelation minimizes background noise, and they boast up to five hours of music playback with ANC on. This can be extended to 15 hours with the charging case, plus a quick 15-minute charge gives you two hours of playback.

The Echo Buds 2 are IPX4-rated for water resistance, making them durable for everyday use, such as commuting or gym sessions. They also integrate with Alexa for hands-free control, making music, calls, and more accessible with just your voice.

