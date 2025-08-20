You can add Alexa to your car for just $19.99

Driving has become an essential part of our lives. Did you know that the average driver spends about an hour on the road daily? It’s a good idea to make that time safer and more enjoyable. This deal on the Amazon Echo Auto accomplishes it for just $19.99! Buy the Amazon Echo Auto for just $19.99 ($35 off)

This offer is available directly from Amazon as a “limited time deal.” This is actually a record-low price, which means this device has never been cheaper.

While Google Assistant and Siri are great, many of us also use Alexa extensively. Especially if you’re well-invested in the Amazon ecosystem. Wouldn’t it be convenient to add Alexa to your car? What if you could do it for a mere $19.99? Well, today’s deal makes it possible.

The Amazon Echo Auto is a small device that gives you quick access to the popular digital assistant. You can attach it anywhere in your vehicle and simply say “Alexa” when you want to request anything.

You can use it for everything you already use Alexa for, and then some. Features include calling people, responding to messages, asking random questions, requesting songs, and more. Yes, you can also control your smart home devices! Did you forget to turn off your smart lights? Maybe you’re not sure if you locked your smart lock, or you want the AC to start cooling your home when you are 15 minutes away from getting there. Just ask, and you shall receive.

The unit is small, but mighty. It has five microphones, making it possible for the Amazon Echo Auto to hear you over music, the vehicle’s AC, or noisy road conditions. It also has a notification light on top that gives you status and alerts. You can also mute the mics if you don’t want Alexa listening in on your conversations (the status light will turn red when you do this).

The unit connects to your vehicle and smartphone using Bluetooth and an AUX port. This makes it compatible with most vehicles and handsets. And it comes with a fast car charger so you can keep your device and Amazon Echo Auto powered.

Do you want in on this deal? This is an all-time low price for the Amazon Echo Auto, so make sure to sign up for this deal soon. Such offers don’t tend to last long!

