Get an Amazon Echo Auto at a record-low price of $14.99

Amazon Echo Auto (2nd Gen) The ultimate in-car companion. With a slim design and a five-mic system, Alexa can hear you over music, A/C, or road noise. Never miss a beat with the fast car charger included to charge your phone on the go. Stream playlists from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, and more, or listen live to radio stations. Or even control your smart home before you get there.

Google Assistant and Siri might be the big boys in the digital assistant world, but Alexa is the one I find most used in the smart home world. And it makes sense: Alexa products are widely available, and the official products are usually much cheaper than the competition. Not to mention, Amazon’s speakers, tablets, and smart displays offer excellent quality at a reasonable price.

Do you want to add Alexa to your vehicle? Well, you can do so for a mere $14.99 right now. It’s way too affordable to ignore. I am actually here looking for reasons not to get it!

The Amazon Echo Auto is a small device that gives you quick access to Amazon’s popular voice assistant. Attach it anywhere and simply say “Alexa” to activate it. You can use your voice to request everything you already use Alexa for, including calling people, responding to messages, asking random questions, and even controlling your smart home devices.

Did you forget to turn off a light? No problem! I also use Alexa to turn on my smart AC a bit before getting home, optimizing my comfort levels to the maximum.

If you’re worried about privacy, you can also mute it. A notification light will turn red when the mics are off. It will also turn other colors to let you know the device’s status. Talking about microphones, it has five of them, making it possible for Alexa to hear you over a loud AC, music, etc.

Setting it up is simple. It connects to your smartphone and vehicle over Bluetooth, or you can use an AUX cable. This makes it compatible with most vehicles and handsets. It also comes with a fast car charger for power input.

The Amazon Echo Auto has never been cheaper than today, and such deals don't tend to last long.

