Save 35% on the larger Amazon Echo speaker, and get a free smart light

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

If you’re going to get an Amazon smart speaker, I believe the Amazon Echo 4th Gen offers the best balance between quality and price. It is larger, offers better sound, and gets all the features available to Alexa speakers. It’s a pretty good deal at the usual $100, but right now, you can get it for just $65. As if that wasn’t a good enough deal, Amazon is also throwing in a Sengled Smart Color Bulb for free. Get an Amazon Echo 4th Gen with a free Sengled Smart Color Bulb for just $65

This offer is available straight from Amazon. We’re focusing on the Charcoal model here, but the deal is also available for the Glacier White and Twilight Blue variants.

Amazon Echo (4th Gen) with Sengled Smart Color Bulb

The Amazon Echo speaker is the second largest in the line-up, beaten only by the Amazon Echo Studio. It has a similar design to the more popular Echo Dot, featuring a spherical shape that will look great anywhere. The notification light goes all around the bottom, and it has large buttons up top.

It’s also among the best-sounding Echo speakers, featuring a room-filling sound powered by a 3-inch neodymium woofer and a couple of 0.8-inch tweeters. It also has support for lossless high-definition Dolby Atmos sound, and it is the cheapest Echo speaker with a 3.5mm headset jack.

Audio quality aside, it has all the features Alexa speakers have to offer. The temperature sensor and motion sensors allow you to automate your smart home. For example, I use the motion sensor to turn on my smart lights whenever I walk into a room. And if you don’t have smart lights yet, you’ll get one for free with this deal! It even has a built-in Zigbee smart home hub, so you don’t have to crowd your router with all your smart home appliances.

Are you looking to get an Amazon Echo speaker? This is your chance to catch a good deal on my favorite one, and the fact that you get a free smart light is definitely enticing. None of the other Echo speakers are discounted, which makes us wonder if this deal will go away soon. Go get yours while they’re hot!

