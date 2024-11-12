Hot deal: Amazon Echo drops to just $44.99, and you get a free smart light!

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

I come across a bunch of deals daily, and I must tell you this is one of the most interesting ones I have seen lately. That’s saying a lot, given that early Black Friday offers are heating up right now! Get this, you can get a 4th-generation Amazon Echo, for just $44.99. Not only is this a record-low price, but Amazon will even throw in a free Sengled Matter Smart Bulb to sweeten the deal! Get the Amazon Echo 4th Gen with a free Sengled Matter Smart Bulb for only $44.99

Note: There are a couple of very important factors to consider here. First, this Amazon offer is only available to Prime subscribers. If you don’t have a subscription yet, you can learn more about prices and sign up for a plan here. New members get a 30-day free trial. Additionally, this discount is only available for the Twilight Blue color version of the Amazon Echo.

The Amazon Echo is the best Echo speaker at a reasonable price; the only better option is the $200 Echo Studio. The Amazon Echo 4th Gen is usually $100, and the lowest price we’ve seen it go down to is $49.99. At $44.99, we are delving into new low prices, especially if you’re getting a free smart light.

The Amazon Echo sounds pretty good, and it has a really nice bass considering its 5.7 x 5.7 x 5.2in size. It’s larger than most other Echo smart speakers but still small enough not to become an eyesore in the living room. Not to mention, it looks pretty nice, especially if you like this Twilight Blue hue.

Sound and design aside, the Echo will serve as a great smart home companion. It is powered by Alexa, so you get full access to what the popular digital assistant has to offer. Of course, you can do things like ask for information, solve math problems, set timers, manage alarms, create shopping lists, control your smart home devices, and much more. Additionally, this model comes with all the extra features available to Echo speakers, such as motion detection, a temperature sensor, and a Zigbee hub.

I love using motion detection to have Alexa turn on the light when I walk into a room. Those with a smart thermostat can also automate the AC based on room temperature. The Zigbee hub will also help you keep your Wi-Fi network less crowded.

Go grab this deal while you can! We’ve never seen the Amazon Echo reach this price, and the free smart light is definitely a nice treat. We’re also not sure how long this deal will last. We can’t imagine it will be long, considering the offer is only available for one color model, and there is always a chance stock will run out soon.

