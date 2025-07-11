Search results for

Amazon deal slashes Amazfit T-Rex 3 to its lowest price ever of $189.99

The rugged smartwatch is 32% off until midnight, giving you a little more time to add it to your adventure kit.
56 minutes ago

If you’re an adventurer in need of a durable smartwatch, there’s a great deal on the Amazfit T-Rex 3. You can grab it for $189.99, which is quite the bargain compared to its usual price of $279.99. That’s a 29% savings and it’s the lowest price ever.

Amazfit T-Rex 3 for $189.99 (29% off)

The Amazfit T-Rex 3 is geared towards outdoor enthusiasts and offers a host of features to enhance your adventures. It sports a 1.5-inch AMOLED display that kicks out 2,000 nits of brightness, keeping the screen readable even under bright sunlight. With more than 170 sports modes, including specialized options like freediving up to 45 meters, the T-Rex 3 covers a vast range of outdoor activities.

The watch also offers dual-band GPS, which supports six satellite systems for accurate tracking and offers offline topographic maps, so you’re never lost even off the grid. Meeting military-grade standards, it boasts 10 ATM water resistance, making it tough enough for the most extreme conditions. Plus, its impressive battery life lasts up to 27 days with typical use, so you can spend more time exploring and less time charging.

The deal is likely to end when Prime Day does, but you don’t need the Amazon subscription in this case. Check it out for yourself by hitting the widget above.

