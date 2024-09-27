This smart ring is now half the price of Galaxy Ring and subscription-free for life

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Amazfit has made its Zepp Aura and Zepp Fitness subscriptions free for all Helio Ring users.

The price of the smart ring has also been reduced by $100, bringing it down to $199.

This makes the Amazfit Helio Ring significantly more affordable than other competitors.

When the Amazfit Helio Ring first landed, we appreciated it for ticking all the right boxes for a good smart ring. But there was one major hitch: to unlock its full range of fitness and tracking features, users had to pay for not one but two separate subscriptions. Thankfully, Amazfit has listened to the feedback and made some welcome, user-friendly changes.

As reported by Android Central, Amazfit is now scrapping the subscription fees for the Zepp Aura and Zepp Fitness services, making these features free “for life” for both new and existing users. That’s not all — the company is also cutting the price of the Helio Ring by a hefty $100. Originally launched at $299, the ring will now be permanently available for $199.

And if you’re one of the early adopters who’s already paid for Zepp Aura or Zepp Fitness, Amazfit has you covered. The company has confirmed that users with active subscriptions can apply for a refund.

To clarify, the Helio Ring tracks essential sleep and fitness data without any subscriptions. However, some of the more advanced perks, like AI-powered sleep apnea detection via Zepp Aura and AI-driven workout coaching with Zepp Fitness, were locked behind separate paywalls.

Previously, users had to shell out $100 a year to access these advanced tools, making the Helio Ring more expensive to maintain than even the Oura Ring 3, which charges $70 a year as a subscription fee.

The price cut and waiver of subscription fees now position the Helio Ring as a highly competitive option compared to other popular smart rings on the market. The Samsung Galaxy Ring, priced at $399, is nearly double the price of the Helio Ring, while the Oura Ring 3, with a starting price of $299, still requires users to pay an annual membership fee for advanced features.

The Galaxy Ring currently offers all its features without a subscription, but Samsung has avoided confirming if they’ll stay free forever.

