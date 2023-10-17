Hit your fitness goals with 50% off the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

As the days get shorter and colder, you may feel you need motivation to help you keep up with your fitness goals. This doesn’t have to mean spending $400 on the highest-end smartwatch. The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini is a fitness tracker we had a lot of time for at its $100 retail price. At just $49.99, it’s an absolute bargain. Amazfit GTS 2 Mini for $49.99 ($50 off)

This is by far the best price we’ve ever tracked on the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini, having never previously recorded it below $70. Our review of the device is from 2021, but this deal is on the new version of the wearable that was released last year. The specs are almost identical, but the later version is slightly larger and heavier. It also has a few extras that the original lacked, such as a barometric altimeter.

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Does the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini tick all the right boxes? Read our review to find out. The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini is a good starter fitness watch that could become even better with future software updates. If your budget is strict and cannot exceed $100, by all means, go for it. See price at Amazon Save $50.00

One thing we liked about the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini is that it offers a range of features commonly found in more expensive models. It sports a 1.55-inch AMOLED display and offers over 70 workout modes. While it lacks built-in voice assistant support and the ability to store music, it compensates with a robust battery life that can last up to 10 days with medium to heavy usage. The device also includes sleep tracking and SpO2 monitoring. The bottom line is that it’s a solid entry-level fitness tracking option for those on a tight budget.

Amazon deals can disappear without warning, so catch this one while you can via the widget above.

