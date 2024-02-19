The Amazfit GTR Mini drops to best price yet at only $89.99

Amazfit might bring less prestige than the likes of Apple and Samsung, but you know that you’re getting bang for your buck. The 2023 Amazfit GTR Mini was already highly affordable at its $120 retail price, but Amazon now has a record sale on the sleek smartwatch. It’s 25% off for the first time ever. Amazfit GTR Mini for $89.99 ($30 off)

The fitness-focused wearable hadn’t previously been available for under $100, even in the holiday sales. The black, pink, and blue colorways are all subject to the price drop, letting you match it to your outfit or workout gear.

The feature-rich smartwatch offers both style and functionality. It boasts an impressive 14-day battery life under typical usage and extends up to 20 days in battery-saver mode, so you’ll rarely find yourself low on juice. Amazfit’s advanced circularly polarized GPS antenna technology ensures solid tracking accuracy, and there’s support for over 120 sports modes. The GTR Mini can even automatically recognize seven sports and provides comprehensive workout data.

Health monitoring tools include 24/7 heart rate, blood oxygen, and stress level tracking, all accessible with a quick one-tap measuring function. The slim, stylish design, featuring a stainless steel case and a skin-friendly silicone strap, makes it not look out of place either in the gym or the workplace.

Keen to learn more about the deal? The widget above takes you to it.

