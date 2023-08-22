The Amazfit GTR 4 finally got its first price drop of 2023

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

The latest smartwatch in the Amazfit GTR line hasn’t been on sale since December 2022, so it’s been a long wait if you’ve been hoping to save on the latest lifestyle wearable from the specialist manufacturer. That patience has been rewarded today with a 15% price drop in this Amazfit GTR 4 deal. Amazfit GTR 4 for $169.99 ($30 off)

Amazfit doesn’t have the brand recognition of bigger smartwatch manufacturers like Apple and Samsung, but value-buyers should see that as a good thing. You’re paying for the hardware rather than the logo. This markdown means that you’re getting even more bang for your buck and makes the hybrid smartwatch and fitness tracker much more affordable than many others in its performance bracket.

Amazfit GTR 4 Amazfit GTR 4 A feature-rich device at an affordable price A budget wearable with a classic round case, the Amazfit GTR4 offers a robust feature set and up 14 days of battery life with normal usage. Highlights include all-day health tracking, in-depth sleep tracking, more than 150 activity modes, dual-band GPS, and a 5 ATM water-resistance rating. The watch even features Amazon Alexa and support for Bluetooth phone calls as well as on onboard music storage. See price at Amazon Save $30.00

The GTR 4 offers multi-band GPS, a vivid OLED display, and turn-by-turn route navigation. Its design might not be as cutting-edge as the $400 watches, but its 1.4-inch always-on OLED display set in a 46mm aluminum case is commendable for its price range. The watch’s battery life is impressive, with claims of seven days with heavy usage and up to 14 days with normal usage. In terms of features, the GTR 4 is loaded with both smart and health functionalities, from basic notifications and timers to in-depth sleep metrics, heart rate monitoring, and even stress tracking. However, it does have its quirks, such as the absence of NFC for contactless payments. Despite minor drawbacks, it’s a great choice for those seeking functionality without breaking the bank.

Being Amazon, this Amazfit GTR 4 deal could end at any moment. Hit the widget above to check it out for yourself.

