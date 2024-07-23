If you want a great smartwatch at a low price, the Amazfit GTR 3 is only $80 right now

Are you looking for a good smartwatch? Our list of the best smartwatches has amazing options, but maybe some of you don’t need a fancy Wear OS or Apple Watch OS accessory. Something like the Amazfit GTR 3 may serve you just as well, and save you a bunch of money along the way. Especially now that you can get an Amazfit GTR 3 for just $80, which is a $40 discount on the full price. Get the Amazfit GTR 3 for just $80

This deal is available from Amazon, and it is the lowest price we’ve seen this product reach. This deal only applies to the Thunder Black color variant. The Moonlight Grey version is slightly pricier at $83.

The Amazfit GTR 3 may lack certain specialized features we see in Apple and Google-powered smartwatches, such as contactless payments. That said, the much lower price is very enticing, and it is still a very featureful device. For starters, this absolutely obliterates the competition in the battery life department, with an estimated 21 days on a single charge, assuming typical usage. But even with heavy usage, battery life is still estimated at 10 days!

You’ll be able to get all your basic features, such as support for app notifications, navigation, sleep monitoring, blood oxygen tracking, and more. Of course, it comes with all kinds of apps, including an alarm, stopwatch, timer, compass, etc. And if you want digital assistant access, the Amazfit GTR 3 has Amazon Alexa support. This means you can request any information, control your smart home, and more. If you want to take it for a swim, the watch also has a 5 ATM rating, which means it’s rated to withstand submersion up to 50 meters.

For the casual user, the Amazfit GTR 3 is a fantastic smartwatch! Especially at just $80. Go sign up for it before the deal goes away!

You might like

Comments