The Amazfit Band 5 drops over 50% in time for the summer

We don’t all have hundreds of dollars to spend on a high-end fitness tracker, and maybe not even $50 to spend on the Amazfit Band 7. But you can still monitor your fitness and sleep patterns for just $19, thanks to this 52% price drop on the Amazfit Band 5.

Originally retailing for $49.99 and regularly priced at $40 since, this is the first time the Band 5 has been on offer for sub-$25. It may not be the flashiest fitness tracker on the market, but if it tracks the metrics you’re interested in, you’re unlikely to find a better-value workout assistant this summer.

You get a lot of bang for your buck too. The Amazfit Band 5 has a 1.1-inch AMOLED color display, built-in Alexa, and a battery life of up to 15 days. It tracks steps, distance, and calories, plus menstrual cycle tracking and blood oxygen saturation. It also features 5ATM water resistance and swim tracking if you prefer to hit the pool for your workout.

Add in that you can also use it to receive notifications, control music playback, and take photos, and it’s quite the package for less than $20. It can’t compete with the top fitness trackers on the market, but unless you’re also competing at the highest level, do you need it to? The Amazfit Band 5 deal gets a thumbs up from us.

