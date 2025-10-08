Save on the feature-packed Amazfit Active 2 Premium smartwatch, just $119.99

If you’ve been eyeing the Amazfit Active 2 Premium, there’s no better time to get it. Right now, it’s available for just $119.99, down from the normal price of $149.99. This is the lowest price we’ve seen this year, offering a 20% discount off the retail price. These savings are part of the Prime Day event, making it a great opportunity for those looking to upgrade their wearables. Amazfit Active 2 Premium for $119.99 (20% off)

The Amazfit Active 2 comes equipped with a vibrant AMOLED touchscreen, reaching up to 2,000 nits of brightness for clear visibility, even in direct sunlight. Its premium version boasts a durable sapphire crystal, stainless steel bezel, and includes both leather and silicone straps.

The smartwatch is designed to last, with up to ten days of typical battery life and water resistance up to 5 ATM. Fitness enthusiasts will appreciate its comprehensive health tracking capabilities, which include heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep, and stress monitoring, alongside over 160 sport modes. It is powered by Zepp OS, featuring AI-powered training plans, voice control, and geolocation services.

Just keep in mind that accessing this deal requires an Amazon Prime membership. If you’re not already subscribed, consider taking advantage of their 30-day free trial to explore this offer and others during the Prime Day event.

