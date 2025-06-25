AirTag 2 rumor highlights what Android’s trackers could do better

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple’s AirTag 2 may offer both low and very low battery alerts.

Most Android trackers still rely on a single vague low-battery warning.

The AirTag 2 is expected to launch in the fall, likely alongside the next iPhone.

Bluetooth trackers are supposed to give you peace of mind, but there’s always the risk that they’ll silently die on you when you need them most. That’s why one rumored battery management upgrade to Apple’s upcoming AirTag 2 could be a subtle game-changer, and it’s something Android’s ecosystem has yet to catch up on.

As reported by 9to5Mac, Apple is planning to introduce two separate battery alerts in its second-generation AirTag — one for low battery and a second for very low battery. While it sounds like a small tweak, it’s a practical fix for a real-world problem: trackers that stop working without warning because users assumed they still had time.

In our experience, most Android-compatible trackers only offer a single vague low-battery alert, if any. And because that alert could still leave you with weeks of charge, many users put off changing the battery, only to forget entirely. A two-stage warning would make it much harder to ignore and reduce the chance of a dead tag at a crucial moment.

Apple hasn’t publicly confirmed this new feature, with 9to5Mac obtaining the information from internal sources. Combined with the rumored anti-tampering measures and the inclusion of its latest ultra-wideband chip for better tracking precision, it points to a rethink of the AirTag experience.

The report also notes that support for the new AirTag is already baked into iOS 18.6, suggesting it won’t require users to jump to iOS 26. Apple is now said to be targeting a fall launch for the new AirTag, likely around its annual iPhone event.

If these updates pan out, Android trackers from brands like Chipolo and Motorola may want to take note. Features like this can separate a good accessory from a great one.

