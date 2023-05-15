Carl Pei reviews Apple's AirPods Pro 2 and shows how Nothing Ear 2 are made

TL;DR Carl Pei has now added an Apple AirPods Pro 2 review to his sporadic line of YouTube tech review videos.

Pei admits that he loves nearly everything about the latest Pro-level AirPods.

He also says the Nothing Ear 2 offer a compelling alternative to Apple’s genre-defining products.

Carl Pei is the CEO of Nothing (and a co-founder of OnePlus, which he left in 2020), but that doesn’t keep him busy enough, apparently. Pei has started posting semi-frequent YouTube videos in which he reviews popular products, most of which are direct competitors to Nothing devices. So far, we’ve seen him do an iPhone, a Galaxy S device, and even a OnePlus phone.

Now, Pei has posted his first review of an audio product. His Apple AirPods Pro 2 review just went live on the Nothing YouTube channel. We’ve mirrored the video above.

The gist of the video is that Carl loves the AirPods Pro 2. He gives Apple tons of respect for essentially defining the true-wireless earbuds market and piles praise onto how much better the newest AirPods are when compared to the originals. He also praises the charging case for the AirPods Pro 2 and its neat quality-of-life improvements, including a speaker and lanyard slot.

However, Pei obviously needs to push his own products. In the Apple AirPods Pro 2 review video, he explains how much more difficult it is to make the Nothing Ear 2 earbuds, mostly because of the transparent plastic. He even shows behind-the-scenes footage of the manufacturing center that makes the Nothing earbuds. To prevent dust from getting into the earbuds’ transparent parts, the center is humidified “like a rainforest.” You can see humidifiers pumping steam throughout the room to keep things wet. It’s pretty nuts.

Pei also says that Nothing rejects up to 30% of the final products from the line so they can be re-made without dust.

In the end, Pei calls out the fact that the Nothing Ear 2 are $100 cheaper than AirPods Pro 2 while offering similar sound quality. They also look different, allowing users to stand out from the usual crowd of AirPods users.

You can watch Pei’s full Apple AirPods Pro 2 review above.

