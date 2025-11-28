Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Latest AirPods Max model plunges to an all-time low price for Black Friday
42 minutes ago
Apple’s over-ear headphones don’t go on sale very often, and the USB-C version has never dropped this far. Amazon has the AirPods Max (USB-C) down to $399.99 for Black Friday, marking the lowest price since the updated model was released.
The AirPods Max slot straight into the Apple ecosystem with the usual instant pairing, solid AAC performance, and automatic switching across your Apple devices. SoundGuys’ review highlights the strong ANC, spacious sound, and very comfortable ear pads. Spatial Audio also adds a nice boost when you’re watching shows or movies on an iPad or Mac.
The build quality remains one of the Max’s strengths. The metal cups feel premium, the fabric headband keeps weight distributed comfortably, and the deeper ear cups help with long listening sessions. The shift to USB-C simplifies charging and makes it easier to plug into more devices.
At full price, these are a luxury pick. At $399.99 for Black Friday, the AirPods Max are suddenly in the same range as other flagship ANC headphones, and the Apple integrations give them an edge for anyone who prefers the iPhone experience.
