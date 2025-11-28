Latest AirPods Max model plunges to an all-time low price for Black Friday

Apple’s over-ear headphones don’t go on sale very often, and the USB-C version has never dropped this far. Amazon has the AirPods Max (USB-C) down to $399.99 for Black Friday, marking the lowest price since the updated model was released.

The AirPods Max slot straight into the Apple ecosystem with the usual instant pairing, solid AAC performance, and automatic switching across your Apple devices. SoundGuys’ review highlights the strong ANC, spacious sound, and very comfortable ear pads. Spatial Audio also adds a nice boost when you’re watching shows or movies on an iPad or Mac. AirPods Max (USB-C) for $399.99 ($149 off)

The build quality remains one of the Max’s strengths. The metal cups feel premium, the fabric headband keeps weight distributed comfortably, and the deeper ear cups help with long listening sessions. The shift to USB-C simplifies charging and makes it easier to plug into more devices.

Adam Molina / Android Authority

Noise canceling is still a standout feature. SoundGuys’ measurements put the AirPods Max right up there with top models from Sony and Bose, and the transparency mode is just as effective when you need to stay aware of what’s around you. Battery life sits around 20 hours, which is plenty for daily commutes or long-haul flights.

At full price, these are a luxury pick. At $399.99 for Black Friday, the AirPods Max are suddenly in the same range as other flagship ANC headphones, and the Apple integrations give them an edge for anyone who prefers the iPhone experience.

Follow