Airbnb graduates from stays to in-house services and unique experiences with major app overhaul

Airbnb just launched a revamped version of its app that brings more than just cosmetic changes. In addition to an updated design, the app now lets you book various services, like in-house chefs, massages, and haircuts, along with unique experiences with locals. With this expansion, Airbnb aims to become a one-stop destination for all your travel needs, except booking tickets to your destination.

In addition to helping you book accommodation, the Airbnb app now lets you book services across 10 categories. Airbnb plans to add more categories in the future, but for now, you can use the app to book in-house chefs, chef-prepared meals, catering services, photographers, personal trainers, massages, spa treatments, hairstylists, make-up artists, and nail stylists.

Airbnb says that all service professionals on its platform are evaluated for expertise and reputation to ensure you have the best experience. The company will initially offer these services in 100 cities across eight countries, and may expand to more locations later.

Along with the new in-house services, Airbnb is relaunching tailored Experiences. The company initially launched the feature in 2016 to offer users an easy way to find authentic cultural, culinary, or adventure experiences hosted by locals. However, it paused new experience submissions in 2023 to “focus on perfecting the core service.”

The upgraded Airbnb Experiences feature expands various categories, including cultural tours, outdoor excursions with adventure activities, art workshops, food tours, and wellness or beauty experiences. There are 19 categories to choose from, and these experiences are available in 1,000 cities worldwide. The app also has some exclusive experiences called Airbnb Originals, which allow you to hang out and try new things with celebrities like Sabrina Carpenter and Megan Thee Stallion.

To promote these services and experiences, the Airbnb app will now offer recommendations when you book accommodation. These services and experiences will also be available in dedicated tabs on the home screen, even if you don’t use the app to book your stay.

Airbnb is also planning to roll out a new social feature to the app later this year, which will allow users who participate in an experience together to chat with each other, share photos, or make plans for another trip. The company is also working on new functionality for its AI assistant to offer users tailored responses based on their trip bookings.

