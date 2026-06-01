You may finally have new reasons to upgrade your e-reader

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TL;DR E Ink and MediaTek are teaming up to bring on-device AI features to future e-readers, including translation, transcription, and document summaries.

MediaTek’s new MT8115 and MT8126 chips add dedicated AI hardware, potentially turning e-readers into more capable productivity and note-taking devices.

The new platform also promises better color ePaper displays with smoother refresh rates, richer colors, and support for screens up to 13.3 inches.

For years, e-readers have been wonderfully simple devices. They offer long battery life, paper-like displays, and a distraction-free way to get through books. The trade-off, however, is that they’ve largely remained frozen in time while tablets have become increasingly smarter. That could soon start to change.

At Computex 2026, E Ink announced a deeper partnership with MediaTek to bring AI capabilities to future ePaper devices. The two companies are combining E Ink’s latest color display technology with MediaTek’s new generation of AI-focused chips, setting the stage for e-readers that can do much more than display text.

At the center of the announcement are MediaTek’s new MT8115 and MT8126 processors, both designed specifically for ePaper products. Unlike traditional e-reader chips, these are equipped with dedicated AI hardware that handles tasks directly on the device.

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That could mean translating foreign-language content while you read, transcribing lectures or meetings, generating summaries of lengthy documents, or converting voice notes into organized text. For students juggling coursework or professionals buried under PDFs and reports, that’s a much bigger leap than simply turning pages faster. Imagine reading through a research paper and instantly generating a concise summary before a meeting. Or using an ePaper notebook to record a lecture and walking away with structured notes.

The partnership isn’t just about AI, though. MediaTek’s platform will also support E Ink’s Gallery and Kaleido color display technologies, which could address some of the biggest complaints surrounding color e-readers today.

While color ePaper displays have improved dramatically in recent years, they still lag behind traditional screens in refresh rates and responsiveness. The new platform promises smoother screen updates, richer colors, and reduced ghosting, all of which should make reading comics, textbooks, magazines, and illustrated content far more enjoyable.

The companies say the technology can support displays as large as 13.3 inches at 300 PPI, opening the door to larger note-taking devices and digital textbooks. The first products built on the platform are expected to come from Linfiny, E Ink’s subsidiary. No, this won’t suddenly turn e-readers into tablet killers. But it does suggest that a category once defined by doing one thing exceptionally well is finally preparing to do a lot more.

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