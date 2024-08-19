Age of Empires Mobile is coming to Android and iOS in October

TL;DR Age of Empires Mobile, developed by TiMi Studio Group and World’s Edge, will launch globally on October 17.

The game features multiple single-player modes where players can build their empire in a richly detailed medieval-world setting, complete with historical sites, figures, complex battlefields, and realistic weapons.

You can pre-register for the game on the App Store and Google Play Store to be among the first to experience the immersive gameplay.

Age of Empires Mobile, a spin-off of the iconic real-time strategy video game series, Age of Empires, is gearing up for a global release. The highly anticipated mobile game is coming to both Android and iOS on October 17. Developed by the TiMi Studio Group in collaboration with World’s Edge, the game promises to deliver a fresh yet familiar experience to fans, offering core elements of the legendary game in a new, mobile-friendly format.

The announcement was made on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter), and a cinematic trailer accompanied the post.



📌Pre-register in the App Store or Google Play Store and journey toward conquest right away! ✨✨Age of Empires Mobile, the immersive medieval war strategy mobile game, is set to go global on October 17th!📌Pre-register in the App Store or Google Play Store and journey toward conquest right away! https://t.co/Cy1gnsNrzp 🏰Age of Empires Mobile seamlessly blends classic… pic.twitter.com/v4R9eud7PZ — Age of Empires Mobile Official (@AOE_Mobile) August 15, 2024

The game, which features multiple single-player modes, will allow users to build their empire in a medieval-world setting that includes historical sites and figures, complex battlefields, and realistic weapons. Starting with nothing more than a single outpost, your strategic decisions and alliances are what will pave the way for you to transform your humble empire into a mighty civilization.

But that’s not all. One of the key highlights of the game is that users will have the ability to lead their armies using legendary historical heroes, from Darius the Great to Joan of Arc. Each of these characters will feature a unique set of skills and talents that users can leverage to gain a strategic advantage on the battlefield.

Excited to experience Age of Empires Mobile’s immersive battles on your mobile device? You won’t have to wait too long; pre-register right now and prepare to lead your army and build an empire.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments