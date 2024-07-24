ADT rolls out new security system with Nest Secure capabilities and more

TL;DR ADT has launched a new security system with Google Nest integration.

The system features a revamped hardware setup and a new software platform for better smart home integration.

The core package costs $269 but can be customized with more add-ons.

ADT has rolled out a brand-new security system on its website, and it’s now widely available for purchase. The home security company’s latest offering is built in partnership with Google, and, expectedly, comes with Google Nest integration.

9to5Google managed to obtain some exclusive insights right from ADT about the new security system. Starting with the design, it appears that customers can look forward to a completely revamped hardware setup with this product. The base station features a rounded design with a ring of lights around the edge, which ADT notes can change colors and brightness to reflect the system status — something that the Google Nest Secure did as well.

The new base is essentially the hub for all sensors, but you can place keypads around your home to add controls. Unlike ADT’s previous base but much like the Nest Secure, the new base can detect if you walk up to it. Within the base station, you have a collection of radios that rely on DECT/ULE frequencies to make for a more stable connection.

But it’s not just about the hardware redesign. Rather, ADT has also really focused on software this time with a new platform built from scratch over the course of the last few years. This new platform will offer better integration with Google’s Nest ecosystem as well as “unique experiences” like “Trusted Neighbor.” The outlet spoke to ADT’s Chief Business Officer Waybe Thorsen, who described this feature as something that could leverage “Nest’s Familiar Faces amongst other data to intelligently grant access to your home.” This is one of the first “unique experiences” that will be coming to ADT’s new hardware this summer. Additional features are expected to follow.

While all this sounds impressive, there’s one pretty significant limitation and it’s that the new sensor will not support the older base that was available to Self Setup customers. This essentially means customers with existing ADT systems might have to upgrade their setup to leverage the new features. However, 9to5Google notes that ADT is “evaluating ways to mix hardware,” so we sure hope that there will be a future where new and legacy hardware can coexist.

How much does all this cost? The core package currently costs $269 and will include a door/window sensor. You can opt for a “Premium” sensor that costs $40, but this is a pretty good investment, given that it will allow you to bypass the alarm and open a door or window without disarming the complete system.

The system is also highly customizable, so you can boost your home security by adding on as many security products as you want, including ADT’s motion detector, water leak sensor, and more. You can also opt for Google hardware like the Nest Cam when bundling your base product with add-ons. Similar to the previous model, the new system is available in a Self Setup mode and a professional install mode. The latter, of course, is more expensive (it will cost you an additional $180).

