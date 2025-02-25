How to get involved with the Photoshop for Android beta

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Adobe Photoshop is finally coming to mobile devices as a full-fledged app, but only initially for Apple phones and tablets.

An Android beta is in the works, and is set to open at some point later in 2025.

Ahead of the beta arriving, Adobe is letting you register your interest, and gathering some info about your device and what you’d like to do with Photoshop.

The best smartphone cameras around already take some excellent pics, combining advanced imaging hardware with the latest processing techniques. And while shots coming straight from our cameras can look outstanding, sometimes we’ll want to tweak them even further — and that’s just when we turn to one of the many powerful Android photo editing apps already available. Today we’re getting word that a long-missing option there is finally getting ready to come to your phone, and while it’s not ready to try out just yet, you can put yourself in a great position to be ready for it when it is.

What else could we be talking about but Adobe Photoshop? The photo editing app against which all others are compared has so far not had a full presence on smartphones. Sure, we’ve had other Adobe offerings like Lightroom, and we’ve even gotten a taste through apps like Photoshop Express and Adobe Elements, but the company seemed hesitant in the past to commit to a more feature-rich option for mobile. Apparently it’s worked through that, and Adobe today shares its plans to bring Photoshop to phones, while also expanding its web interface.

Let’s get the bad news out of the way: Today, you can only try this new mobile Photoshop on Apple devices. That’s a bummer, but Adobe is clear that it intends to expand access to Android at some point later in 2025, when it will open an Android beta for testing. If that sounds like an opportunity you don’t want to miss out on, you can register your interest in the Photoshop Android beta right now.

Putting your name down here doesn’t mean you’re formally registered for the beta, and Adobe may not ultimately select you to participate, but this is the best way to make sure that you don’t miss your shot at a chance when the beta does arrive. The company asks for a few demographic details, as well as information about the Android phone you intend to test with.

Most notably here, Adobe requests data about how much RAM your phone is equipped with. We don’t want to get too ahead of ourselves with speculation, but it’s possible that specific features, if not access to the app itself, may be limited to only Android handsets with a certain amount of memory. After that, Adobe gathers a little info about what you intend to do with Photoshop on your phone, as well as your generally proficiency level with the software.

It could still be several months before we see any progress here, so get your info submitted, kick back, and wait along with us for news about when you can finally give the Photoshop beta a go.

