Pixel camera app creators tweak Indigo to address its biggest flaws

TL;DR The latest update to the new Project Indigo app disables super-resolution by default on many iPhones.

The changes appear aimed at reducing overheating and stability issues reported in early tests.

Other tweaks include thermal warning adjustments and lower capture rates on weaker devices.

When we tested Project Indigo last month, we were impressed with its lifelike photos, but the app also caused our iPhone 16 to run hot and freeze up. Indigo is built by two of the creators behind Google’s Pixel camera app, and now a fresh update (Version 10.2) has landed this week that appears to address these sorts of issues.

According to the release notes, the Indigo update disables super-resolution by default on the iPhone 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max, 15, and 15 Plus models. It also tweaks thermal warnings so they only appear when the device reaches a “critical” temperature state rather than earlier in the overheating process.

Other changes include quality fixes for multi-frame super-resolution in scenes with both bright and low dynamic range areas, as well as reduced photo capture rates on lower-performing devices to improve stability. Tech Previews are also now disabled while captures are processing, and the update rounds out with general bug fixes and improvements.

While the update doesn’t explicitly mention performance or overheating fixes, many of these adjustments seem aimed at reducing the app’s processing load and preventing the heat build-up that could be the cause of crashes.

There’s still no timeline for the Android version of Indigo, but the developers previously confirmed it is in the works.

