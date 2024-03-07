Adobe's new mobile app beta brings its powerful AI to your pocket

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR A new Adobe Express beta app brings AI-powered design tools to mobile users.

Beta users will have access to premium features like “Generative Fill” and “Text to Image” for free.

The new app is currently available on Google Play Store and iOS App Store with limited device compatibility.

Adobe’s generative AI technology, Firefly, is now accessible to a broader audience with the launch of a new beta app for Adobe Express, bringing the power of Adobe’s AI to our mobile devices.

Firefly first gained recognition for its disruptive capabilities in Photoshop, allowing users to manipulate and generate creative content with AI assistance. Since then, Adobe has also incorporated Firefly into the desktop version of its lighter, mass-friendly design platform, Adobe Express. Now, Adobe is bringing this powerful technology to even more people through a new Adobe Express mobile app.

The original Adobe Express app, which is available for free on iOS and Android devices, empowers users to create social media posts, posters, and website banners with handy tools and templates. Additionally, Creative Cloud members can access and edit Photoshop and Illustrator files directly within the mobile app, streamlining their workflow.

The new beta app (available on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store) not only includes all of the previous features but also introduces premium features like ‘Generative Fill’ and ‘Text to Image,’ powered by Firefly. These AI features are available at no additional cost during the beta period, offering you a taste of the future. However, once the app officially launches, they will be part of a paid subscription starting at $9.99 per month, granting full access to all Adobe Express tools across desktop and mobile.

While existing Adobe Express app users won’t see their projects immediately transferred to the new beta app, The Verge reports that a seamless migration is planned for when the app leaves beta. Notably, the beta app also reintroduces collaborative workflows, allowing teams to work together on projects across both desktop and mobile devices, a feature missing from the previous mobile app.

It’s important to note that this beta app isn’t compatible with all devices, including some recent models like my Galaxy Z Fold 5. A list of supported devices is available online to ensure compatibility before downloading the app. Additionally, the processing for AI features occurs in the cloud, not on the device itself, so a stable internet connection will be necessary for full functionality.

