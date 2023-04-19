How to add and organize apps in Android Auto

While driving, the last thing you want to do is scroll through your car’s display in frustration, trying to find the right app or search for the right destination. Instead, you save yourself the distraction by organizing your Android Ando apps beforehand. You can even create quick shortcuts for specific directions or contacts to call. Here’s how to add and arrange apps in Android Auto.

How to organize your apps

How to add apps to Android Auto If you want to discover new apps compatible with Android Auto, check out our list of the ten best apps you can download from the Google Play store to make the most of Android Auto.

Once you’ve downloaded the apps you’d like to use, open Android Auto on your smartphone and select Customize launcher under the General settings.

From there, you’ll see a list of compatible apps. Check the box beside the ones you want to appear on your car’s display while using Android Auto.

Note: You can only add apps specifically designed for Android Auto. If an app does not have an Android Auto-compatible version, it will not appear on your car’s screen. To sort compatible apps or create custom shortcuts, see the next section.

How to organize your Android Auto apps Open Android Auto on your phone and select Customize launcher under the General settings.

From there, you can sort the order of your apps either alphabetically or in a custom order by selecting Launcher sorting. Tap and hold the dots beside each app to rearrange them if custom. They will appear left to right on your car’s display.

Perhaps you want to create a custom shortcut app, such as calling someone specific or navigating to the nearest Starbucks at the tap of a finger? To do so, select Add shortcut to the launcher and choose your desired type.

For example, within Assistant Command, type an action such as “read my messages” and add a name for the action. You can hit Test Command to see how it works when connected to Android Auto.

The custom shortcut will appear on your car’s display the next time you launch Android Auto.

FAQs

Can you add apps to Android Auto? Yes, download compatible apps from the Google Play Store on your phone to see them appear the next time you connect to your car.

How do I add apps to Android Auto? You can find compatible apps on the Google Play Store. Open Android Auto on your phone to select which ones appear on your car’s display.

Why can't I find apps on Android Auto? If you can’t find apps on Android Auto, it’s likely because they are not specifically designed to be compatible. Only compatible apps will appear on your car’s infotainment screen. Search for them on the Google Play Store and look for the “Android Auto” label in the app description.

What apps work on Android Auto Play? Android Auto supports a variety of apps, including navigation (e.g., Google Maps, Waze), music (e.g., Spotify, YouTube Music), messaging (e.g., WhatsApp, Telegram), and more. However, only apps that are compatible will work. You can find a list of compatible applications on the Google Play Store by searching for “Android Auto apps” or checking the description for the Android Auto label.

How do I customize Android Auto? To customize Android Auto, you can rearrange and organize apps on the home screen by pressing and holding the app icons, then dragging them to the desired location. Additionally, you can customize settings for individual apps (if available) by opening the app on your car’s screen, tapping the “Settings” or “Preferences” button (usually represented by a gear icon), and adjusting the settings according to your preferences.

