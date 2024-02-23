Deal alert: The Acer ZeroFrame monitor drops to just $79.99 (38% off)

Whether you’re a gamer or just in need of a new display for your PC, not everyone has a huge budget for a new monitor. This deal on the Acer SB242Y 23.8-inch FHD ZeroFrame monitor is an ultra-affordable solution, with the sleek screen down to its best price yet of just $79.99 on Amazon right now. Acer SB242Y 23.8-inch FHD ZeroFrame Monitor for $79.99 ($48 off)

Normally retailing for almost $130, the 2023 Acer monitor features an ultra-thin ZeroFrame design that’s both practical and appealing to the eye. A Full HD VA display offers wide viewing angles and sharp picture quality, making it a solid option for the office or your bedroom setup. The VESA wall mount compatibility gives you even more flexibility.

What you might not expect at this price is that the monitor is also built with gaming in mind. It’s not going to be mind-blowing compared to alternatives that are ten times the price, but it does have a 100Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync technology, complemented by a rapid 1ms response time to minimize blur in fast-moving action. It also supports a high contrast ratio of 100 million:1, delivering natural colors and deep blacks.

Find out more about the deal by hitting the widget above.

Comments