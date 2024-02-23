Best daily deals

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

Computing

Deal alert: The Acer ZeroFrame monitor drops to just $79.99 (38% off)

The FHD monitor is a budget-friendly option for work or gaming, especially at this record-low price.
By
9 hours ago
Acer SB242Y 23.8 inch FHD ZeroFrame Monitor Promo Image
Amazon

Whether you’re a gamer or just in need of a new display for your PC, not everyone has a huge budget for a new monitor. This deal on the Acer SB242Y 23.8-inch FHD ZeroFrame monitor is an ultra-affordable solution, with the sleek screen down to its best price yet of just $79.99 on Amazon right now.

Acer SB242Y 23.8-inch FHD ZeroFrame Monitor for $79.99 ($48 off)

Normally retailing for almost $130, the 2023 Acer monitor features an ultra-thin ZeroFrame design that’s both practical and appealing to the eye.  A Full HD VA display offers wide viewing angles and sharp picture quality, making it a solid option for the office or your bedroom setup. The VESA wall mount compatibility gives you even more flexibility.

Acer SB242Y 23.8-inch FHD ZeroFrame MonitorAcer SB242Y 23.8-inch FHD ZeroFrame Monitor
Acer SB242Y 23.8-inch FHD ZeroFrame Monitor
See price at Amazon
Save $48.00

What you might not expect at this price is that the monitor is also built with gaming in mind. It’s not going to be mind-blowing compared to alternatives that are ten times the price, but it does have a 100Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync technology, complemented by a rapid 1ms response time to minimize blur in fast-moving action. It also supports a high contrast ratio of 100 million:1, delivering natural colors and deep blacks.

Find out more about the deal by hitting the widget above.

DealsNews
AcerDealsMonitors