Acer's first Snapdragon X Plus 8-core laptop is here

TL;DR Acer has unveiled its first laptop featuring Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon X Plus 8-core chip.

The Swift Go 14 AI offers up to 28 hours of battery life and a host of Windows and Acer AI features.

The laptop will be available in the US this month, starting at $999.99.

Qualcomm today added a more affordable chip to its Snapdragon X line of processors for Windows PCs. The new Snapdragon X Plus 8-core is a slightly underpowered version of the Snapdragon X Plus from earlier this year, featuring 8-cores, lesser cache, and a weaker GPU. It’s designed for a new range of slightly cheaper Snapdragon X-powered laptops, and Acer has already brought the first one to the market.

The new Acer Swift Go 14 AI is a more affordable version of its Swift 14 AI laptop, packing the new 8-core Snapdragon X Plus chipset. It features a 14.5-inch WQXGA IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 32GB of LPDDR5X memory, and up to 1TB of NVMe PCIe Gen 4 SSD.

Like its predecessor, the Swift Go 14 AI packs a 1440p webcam with a privacy shutter, but Acer has equipped it with a slightly larger battery that can offer up to 28 hours of battery life on a single charge. As for I/O, the Acer Swift Go AI will give you access to a wide array of ports, including two USB 4.0 Type-C ports and two full-size USB Type-A ports. You also get Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 for wireless connectivity.

Given its AI tag, you also get all the AI features Microsoft has reserved for Copilot Plus PCs. These include handy tools like Cocreator, Live Captions, and Windows Studio Effects, along with a Copilot key. In addition, Acer has packed its own set of AI tools on the laptop, like the AcerSense utility that gives you quick access to device management options and AI-enhanced conferencing tools with a dedicated key.

Although in its announcement Qualcomm said that Snapdragon X Plus 8-core laptops will start at $799, the Swift Go 14 AI is not much cheaper than its 10-core Snapdragon X Plus-powered counterpart. Acer says that the Swift Go 14 AI will be available in the US this month at a starting price of $999.99. It will also land in EMEA markets simultaneously, starting at €999 (~$1,104). In comparison, the Swift 14 AI featuring the vanilla Snapdragon X Plus chip with a 10-core CPU starts at $1,099 in the US.

