Is the Acer Swift 3 the best laptop deal of Amazon Prime Day?

While some device types have seen huge discounts in the Prime Day sales, the laptop deals have been relatively modest. But there are a few real gems out there, such as this 33% price drop on the Acer Swift 3. Dropping by $260 until midnight, the powerful and compact laptop is way cheaper than it’s ever previously been. Acer Swift 3 Laptop for $539.99 ($260 off)

This is the highest-spec calibration of the versatile laptop, with a muscular Ryzen 7 5700U Octa-Core processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. In other words, the type of core specs you might expect to be paying four figures for. You’ll need a Prime subscription to land this great price, but you can use the 30-day free trial of Prime for this purpose.

The 14-inch Full HD IPS display of the Acer Swift 3 is more than capable for work or play. Its thin and light design, measuring just 0.63 inches thin and weighing 2.62 pounds, makes it incredibly convenient to take on the go. Thunderbolt 4 ports and Wi-Fi 6 enable high-speed connectivity, and the laptop also features a backlit keyboard, fingerprint reader, and webcam with Windows Hello. Whether you’re a student or professional, the Acer Swift 3 ticks a lot of boxes.

This deal expires with the rest of the sale at midnight tonight, so don’t miss out. Learn more via the button below.

