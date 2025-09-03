Acer just revealed a stupidly powerful Chromebook convertible

Supplied by Acer

TL;DR Acer has announced the Chromebook Plus Spin 514, which is one of the most powerful Chromebooks on the market.

The company has also revealed two new Chromeboxes and the Swift Air 16 lightweight Windows laptop.

The Chromebook Plus Spin 514 starts at $699.99.

IFA 2025 kicks off this week, and Acer isn’t wasting any time. The PC maker has just announced a variety of new Chrome OS devices and PCs ahead of the annual tech expo.

Perhaps the most notable Chrome OS device is the aluminum-clad Chromebook Plus Spin 514, which features the MediaTek Kompanio Ultra 910 chipset. This processor is basically the Dimensity 9400 flagship chip for smartphones, but with a slightly downgraded GPU. Otherwise, it still has one heavy-lifting Cortex-X925 CPU core, three Cortex-X4 cores, and four Cortex-A720 cores. In plain English, the Chromebook Plus Spin 514 is one of the most powerful Arm-based Chromebooks on the market.

Acer is also using the chip’s powerful NPU for a few on-device AI tasks, like generative image editing and “real-time task automation.” Otherwise, you can also expect some built-in Google AI features (e.g., Lens integration) and a dedicated Quick Insert key for quick access to tools, image generation, and more.

Other notable features on this convertible include a 14-inch touchscreen (1800p at 60Hz or 1200p at 120Hz) with USI 2.0 stylus support, a 70Wh battery with up to 17 hours of juice, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS storage. You should also expect Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 7, a 5MP or 1080p webcam, and an optional fingerprint scanner.

Acer says the Chromebook Plus Spin 514 will be available in North America and EMEA regions from next month. Expect a starting price of $699.99 in the US.

Two new Chromebox models

Looking for a desktop Chrome OS experience? Acer has also revealed two new Chromeboxes. The Chromebox CXI6 (see first image above) is evidently the more premium offering, with chip choices ranging from an Intel Core i3-1305U all the way to a Core i7 150U. It also features up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of M.2 storage.

This Chromebox also brings a slew of ports, including five USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort, an SD card slot, a 2.5G LAN port, and an M.2 slot for the Wi-Fi module (and one for the SSD). This is rounded out by Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6E support.

Want something cheaper or a silent design? Acer also offers the fanless Chromebox Mini CXM2. Expect more modest core specs, such as an Intel N150 to N350 chip, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of eMMC storage. This Chromebox also has a decent variety of ports, including five USB-A ports, two HDMI ports, a USB-C port (USB 3.2 Gen 2), and a gigabit Ethernet port. It also brings Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

The Chromebox CX16 launches in December in the US for $519.99. Meanwhile, the Chromebox Mini CXM2 will be available in North America in Q1 2026 at a starting price of $329.99.

Acer Swift Air 16: A sub-1kg AI laptop

Supplied by Acer

The venerable brand also announced the Acer Swift Air 16 today, a slim and light Windows laptop with Copilot Plus branding. In fact, the IPS variant weighs 0.99kg (2.18 pounds), while the OLED model weighs 1.1kg (2.43 pounds). Expect your choice of 16-inch screen, as you can choose between a 1,920 x 1,200 60Hz IPS display or a 2,880 x 1,800 120Hz OLED panel.

Otherwise, the Acer Swift Air 16 earns its Copilot Plus designation thanks to the AMD Ryzen 300 series chips (from Ryzen AI 5 300 to Ryzen AI 7 350). The designation means you have access to features like Microsoft’s polarizing Recall tool and the Google Lens-style Click To Do feature.

The new laptop also has up to 32GB of RAM, up to 1TB of SSD storage, a 50Wh battery capable of up to 13 hours of video playback, and a 2MP webcam. In terms of I/O, you should expect Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 6E, two USB-C ports, a full-sized USB-A port, and an HDMI out.

Acer hasn’t revealed US availability or pricing details for the Swift Air 16, but it’ll be available in EMEA markets in November at a starting price of €999 (~$1,163).

