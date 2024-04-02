The Acer 27-inch WQHD gaming monitor just plunged by 49%

The Acer Nitro line is known for delivering quality to gamers at a reasonable retail price, so the chance to save almost 50% is always going to catch our eye. That’s the deal we’ve spotted on the Acer Nitro 27-inch Curved WQHD Zero-Frame Gaming Monitor, which just dropped from $350 to $179.99 on Amazon. Acer Nitro 27-inch Curved WQHD Gaming Monitor for $179.99 ($170 off)

We’ve seen deals on this display before, but it had been back at full price for a while until this massive markdown and hasn’t been this cheap since the middle of 2023. While we haven’t reviewed it, a 4.5-star rating from thousands of reviews of the Amazon Choice screen is a pretty reliable indication of the bang for your buck on offer here.

Designed for both gaming and productivity, this monitor features a 27-inch curved screen, boasts a 2560 x 1440 WQHD resolution, and an expansive view with a minimalistic Zero-Frame design. Gaming performance is assured by a refresh rate of up to 165Hz coupled with a 1ms response time, and the Adaptive-Sync technology synchronizes the monitor’s refresh rate with your graphics card, eliminating screen tearing. The monitor’s 1500R curvature wraps the cinematic view around your field of vision, supported by various modes tailored for different types of content through the Display Widget utility, making it a versatile choice for gamers and professionals alike.

There’s no way to know how long this deal will last. If you like the look of it, you can hit the widget above to learn more.

