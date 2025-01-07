Acer's revamps its gaming laptops with the latest silicon from Intel and NVIDIA

Supplied by Acer

TL;DR Acer unveiled its latest range of Predator and Nitro gaming laptops at CES 2025.

The lineup includes three premium Predator Helios laptops and five affordable Nitro V series notebooks.

The laptops will go on sale in the US over the coming months.

Alongside its new iPad-sized gaming handhelds, Acer has unveiled its latest Predator Helios and Nitro V series gaming laptops at CES 2025. The new range includes two upgraded flagship Predator Helios models, a new mid-range Helios Neo notebook with a slim chassis, and four affordable Nitro V series laptops.

Acer Predator Helios 16 AI and 18 AI Acer is once again offering its flagship Predator Helios gaming laptops in two screen sizes, featuring the latest Intel chips and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series laptop GPUs. You can configure either model with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor and NVIDIA’s top-of-the-line RTX 5090 laptop GPU.

Acer is also offering support for massive memory and storage upgrades, with the Helios 16 AI supporting up to 64GB of memory and 4TB of PCIe Gen 5 storage and the Helios 18 AI supporting a whopping 192GB of memory and up to 6TB of storage.

Both systems also feature cutting-edge display tech. The 16-inch model features a WQXGA (2560×1600) OLED panel with a 240Hz refresh rate, while the 18-inch model packs a 4K Mini LED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits.

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S AI While the Predator Helios 16 and 18 are the best gaming laptops Acer has on offer, the new Helios Neo 16S is a slightly more affordable model that promises top-notch performance in a slimmer form factor. Despite measuring less than 19.9mm thick, the Helios Neo 16S can be equipped with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU.

You can get it with up to 32GB of RAM and 2TB of storage, which is plenty for even the most hardcore gamer. The laptop features a 16-inch WQXGA 240Hz refresh rate display that supports 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and NVIDIA G-SYNC. Other notable features include Acer’s 5th Gen AeroBlade cooling and liquid metal thermal grease on the CPU to keep the temperature in check while gaming.

Acer Nitro V series Acer’s new affordable Nitro V series gaming laptops come in three flavors, featuring AMD’s Ryzen AI 7 350, Ryzen 7 8845HS, or Intel Core 7 240H processors. The Ryzen AI 7 350-powered models are available with 14-inch, 16-inch, and 17-inch displays and can be equipped with up to RTX 4050 laptop GPUs, 32GB of RAM, and 2TB of storage.

The Nitro V 17 sports a 17.3-inch QHD panel with up to a 165Hz refresh rate, while the Nitro V 16 comes with a 16-inch WQXGA 180Hz display. The Nitro V 14 features a smaller 14-inch panel with a 165Hz refresh rate.

The 15-inch model has either the Ryzen 7 8845HS chipset or the Intel Core 7 240H processor. Both variants feature a 15.6-inch FHD panel with a 180Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, and 100% support for the sRGB color spectrum.

Availability Acer Predator Helios 18 AI: Starting at $2,999.99.

Acer Predator Helios 16 AI: Starting at $2,299.99.

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S: Starting at $1,699.99.

Acer Nitro V 17 AI: Starting at €1,299.

Acer Nitro V 16 AI: Starting at €1,299.

Acer Nitro V 15 AI: Starting at €849.

Acer Nitro V 15: Starting at AUD 1,999.

Acer Nitro V 14 AI: Starting at €1,099. The Predator Helios 16S will go on sale in the US this April, followed by the Helios 18 in May and the Helios 18 in June. The Nitro V 15 will be the first new model to make it to the US in February, while the Nitro V 17, Nitro V 16, and Nitro V 14 won’t go on sale until July. Acer will reveal North American pricing for these models closer to availability.

