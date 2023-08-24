Upgrade your battle station with up to $1,300 off Acer gaming gear

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

The Intel Gamer Days sale just kicked off, and it’s one of the best times to upgrade your gear. The Acer gaming deals are particularly enticing in the promotion, with as much as $1,300 off some of the most potent hardware available. Acer often delivers for players looking for a blend of performance and value in their monitors, desktops, laptops, and more. That’s true today more than ever.

The Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop is a prime example. It packs a 12th gen Intel Core i5 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and 512GB Gen 4 SSD, all into a compact frame for on-the-go gaming binges. The 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz IPS display makes it all look stunning, and at just $729.99 in the sale, you’re getting a lot of bang for your buck.

Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop Go full throttle faster and more effectively than ever with Acer's next evolution of its Nitro 5 gaming laptop. The Nitro 5 features the latest 12th-gen Intel Core processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics. A vivid, crystal-clear 15.6-inch Full HD display with a 144Hz IPS panel, ample cooling, and a red-backlit keyboard complete the package. See price at Amazon Save $170.00

Comments