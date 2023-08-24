Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Upgrade your battle station with up to $1,300 off Acer gaming gear
The Intel Gamer Days sale just kicked off, and it’s one of the best times to upgrade your gear. The Acer gaming deals are particularly enticing in the promotion, with as much as $1,300 off some of the most potent hardware available. Acer often delivers for players looking for a blend of performance and value in their monitors, desktops, laptops, and more. That’s true today more than ever.
The Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop is a prime example. It packs a 12th gen Intel Core i5 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and 512GB Gen 4 SSD, all into a compact frame for on-the-go gaming binges. The 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz IPS display makes it all look stunning, and at just $729.99 in the sale, you’re getting a lot of bang for your buck.
There are bigger savings to be had in the sale on all manner of gaming kit. Here are some highlights
- Predator Orion 7000 Desktop for $1,699.99 ($1,300 off)
- Predator Orion 5000 Desktop for $1,599.99 ($600 off)
- Predator Helios Neo 16 Laptop for $999.99 ($200 off)
- Predator Helios 16 Gaming Laptop for $1,399.99 ($250 off)
- Nitro XB 27-inch Curved FHD Zero-Frame Gaming Monitor for $240.95 ($89 off)
- Nitro RV 27-inch Zero-Frame WQHD Monitor for $249.99 ($80 off)
- Predator XB 28-inch UHD Agile-Splendor IPS Gaming Monitor for $499.99 ($100 off)
The nights are drawing in, so check out the Acer gaming deals for yourself via the links above.