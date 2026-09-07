Acer’s new 4K 3-channel dash cam falls to just $149.99 with 64GB card included

The Acer Gadget 4K 3 Channel Dash Cam is built to keep an eye on more than just the road ahead, and there’s a nice deal on it at Amazon right now. This recently released dash cam records the front, rear, and cabin simultaneously, making it a strong fit for family cars, daily commuters, and rideshare drivers.

The front camera is marketed as 4K, while the inside and rear cameras are described as 2.5K and HD. That gives you broad coverage around the car, including a wide interior view for passengers and what is happening behind you. Acer also includes a 64GB memory card in the box, so you can start recording without buying extra storage first. Other key features include a 3.2-inch IPS screen, GPS, a G-sensor, loop recording, and parking mode. It also supports Wi-Fi 6 and app connectivity, allowing you to download clips and adjust settings from your phone. Another useful touch is the supercapacitor design, which is often preferred over a standard battery for hot-car durability.