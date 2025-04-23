The new Acer Chromebook Plus 516 comes with a free year of Google One AI Premium

Are you looking for a capable Chromebook? The Acer Chromebook Plus 516 was just released, and it is looking like a very nice alternative for those who want a worthy casual laptop. It’s too new for any actual discounts, but Acer is sweetening the deal by including a free year of Google One AI Premium. This subscription would usually cost $19.99 per month, so you’re pretty much saving $239.88. Buy the Acer Chromebook Plus 516 for $479 and get a free year of Google One AI Premium ($239.88 in savings)

This offer is available from Acer and Google, so the free year of Google One AI Premium will be applicable regardless of where you buy the Chromebook. That said, it is currently available from Best Buy.

The Acer Chromebook Plus 516 is a well-balanced computer that performs well. It is a Chromebook Plus device, after all, so it meets minimum requirements for a seamless experience and AI capabilities.

As a result, you’ll get a capable Intel Core i3 1315U processor and 8GB of RAM. It also gets a 128GB SSD. While that may not seem like much in the traditional laptop world, Chrome OS is a much lighter operating system, and this laptop should run all your tasks very efficiently. As for the storage, Chromebooks are mostly cloud machines and aren’t meant to store much, so usually 128GB is enough.

The Chromebook is great in other departments, too. You get a large 16-inch display with a 1,920 x 1,200 resolution and 300 nits of brightness. Battery life is quite outstanding, averaging up to 12.5 hours. It’s also nice to see that it has plenty of ports, including two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI connection, and a headset jack.

By the way, let’s touch a bit on the Google One AI Premium subscription, as it is an important part of this offer. This plan gets you 2GB of cloud storage with Google One, which you can use for Google Photos, Gmail, Drive, and more. Additionally, the subscription gets you access to Gemini Advanced, Google’s best Gemini AI offering. This is usually $19.99 monthly, and there is no option for a yearly plan discount. Another great thing is that all these enhancements will become available on all supported devices, as it is an account-level upgrade.

Want in on this deal? The Acer Chromebook Plus 516 is available from Best Buy. It became available yesterday, but for some reason, it is labeled as “Coming Soon” as of the time of publishing this post. Be patient, it should be readily available very soon!