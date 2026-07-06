Meet Abxylute's new mobile controller for gamers on a budget

TL;DR Abxylute has launched a new telescopic mobile controller called the S8 Lite.

The S8 Lite drops the S8’s wireless connectivity for a cheaper price tag.

The controller features Hall Effect joysticks, Hall Effect linear triggers, a swappable D-pad, and more.

If you’ve been looking for a new controller for your mobile gaming needs, there are plenty of options out there to choose from. The Backbone Pro and Abxylute S8 both launched last year and are solid choices. But if you’re looking for something more affordable, Abxylute just released a new telescopic controller you may be interested in.

Abxylute has launched a cheaper version of the S8, called the S8 Lite. At full price, this controller costs $49.99, five dollars cheaper than the S8 at full price. To achieve that lower price point, this controller drops the wireless support that the S8 offers. However, it manages to keep many of the other benefits the S8 provides.

Instead of wireless support, the S8 Lite uses a USB-C connector that’s located on the right. Due to the lack of wireless support, this controller won’t be compatible with the Nintendo Switch or Switch 2. However, it will still be compatible with phones and tablets running Android and iOS, as long as the device is 216mm or under.

In terms of specs, the S8 Lite comes with: Full-sized Hall Effect joysticks

Hall Effect linear triggers

ABXY buttons

A swappable D-pad (circular or cross)

Two programmable back buttons

A USB-C port for passthrough charging.

Ryan McNeal / Android Authority

Additionally, you’ll be able to adjust various features on the controller. This includes adjusting the joystick sensitivity and input modes. And through the Abxylute game app, you’ll be able to remap buttons.

Although the full price is $49.99, the S8 Lite is currently listed at $39.99 on Abxylute’s website. The company doesn’t give an exact date for shipping, but says shipping will start in mid-July.

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