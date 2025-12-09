This $69 gaming handheld runs Linux and Android, but there's a big catch

TL;DR The Abxylute E1 is a new budget handheld that can dual-boot Linux and Android.

The 3.5-inch display doesn’t have touch support, but Abxylute has a unique software workaround.

Early bird pricing is available for $69 with free shipping, starting today.

This year has been huge for gaming handhelds, with budget devices like the Pocket AIR Mini and MANGMI AIR X bringing great performance at prices well below $100. Now, another company is getting in on the game with a completely different approach.

The Abxylute E1 straddles the line between budget and mid-range handhelds by offering both Linux and Android in a single handheld. It certainly isn’t the first handheld to do this, especially in the budget category, but Abxylute puts a unique twist on the experience with an interesting software feature.

The Abxylute E1 dual boots Linux and Android for convenience and versatility.

Linux handhelds typically come fully set up out of the box, but Android is another story. Google’s platform adds a lot of versatility and a plethora of mobile games, but you usually have to do that setup yourself. Dual-booting means the emulators can come pre-configured, and you can still download Android games and apps when needed.

But there’s a big catch. The E1 doesn’t have a touchscreen, so navigating Android menus will be nearly impossible. To get around this, Abxylute has created software to send games from your phone to the device for easy downloads. Abxylute calls this a “one-stop solution for the whole process,” and it could remove a lot of hassle if executed well.

The company has previously proven it has serious software chops with the One Pro, which turned the game streaming experience into something that’s actually easy and convenient for non-technical users.

Apart from that, the Abxylute E1 has fairly standard budget specs. It pairs a Rockchip RK3566 with 2GB of RAM, with the operating system stored on an external microSD card. That should give it enough power for N64/PS1 emulation and below, especially with the low overhead in Linux.

It also features a 3.5-inch IPS display with a 4:3 aspect ratio, asymmetrical dual analog sticks, and a 3,000mAh battery that the company claims offers up to five hours of gameplay. The placement of the analog stick on top is unusual for a retro-focused system, but it might come in handy for game streaming and Android games.

The Abxylute E1 is now available on the company’s website for an early-bird price of $69, including free shipping. There’s no word on how long the offer will last, but if Abxylute’s past releases are any indication, it shouldn’t be long before it lands on Amazon.

