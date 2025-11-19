This glasses-free 3D gaming handheld is the first of its kind, and it might be a game-changer

TL;DR The Abxylute 3D One is a new gaming handheld with an 11-inch glasses-free 3D screen.

It uses instant AI 2D-to-3D conversion for movies, photos, and retro games, plus native 3D in supported games and media.

The Kickstarter is now live, with early-bird pricing starting at $1,499. The first units ship in December.

It’s been more than 15 years since James Cameron’s Avatar smashed box office records with its gorgeous 3D visuals, but since then, the technology has largely struggled to find an audience. The Nintendo 3DS brought an early version of the tech to video games, but a new gaming handheld is now set to revive, and modernize, the 3D viewing experience for gaming.

The Abxylute 3D One, which launched today on Kickstarter, is the first Windows gaming handheld to feature glasses-free 3D. That means you can enjoy games, movies, photos, and more in full 3D, without the goofy glasses. It was first teased as the “Sunday Dragon” at CES 2025, where it was billed as a prototype collaboration between Intel and Tencent before Abxylute picked up the design.

The technology behind these “autostereoscopic” displays has been making strides in recent years, with last year’s Samsung Odyssey 3D monitor offering a glimpse of what’s possible. This new range of devices uses eye-tracking cameras in conjunction with lenticular lenses to create convincing 3D images. It has failed to make an impact in the traditional television space, likely because it can only track one face at a time. For gamers playing alone, it’s a transformative experience.

Of course, the screen can only do so much on its own, but the software behind it has also been making strides. Typically, the software works in the background to convert 2D content into 3D content, and it works on everything from movies and games to photos and documents.

However, Abxylute has collaborated with developers to optimize over 50 Steam games for the 3D One. Unlike traditional conversion software, it connects directly to the game engine to extract depth information, resulting in crisper visuals, lower latency, and reduced performance overhead.

More than 50 games offer native 3D support, with others converted using AI.

The list of games supported at launch includes Elden Ring, Baldur’s Gate 3, Death Stranding, Black Myth: Wukong, Sekiro, Metaphor: ReFantazio, and more. Native 3D is also available for side-by-side 3D content, which includes many VR titles. Emulated Nintendo 3DS titles are also natively supported. For everything else, the device uses “instant AI 2D-to-3D conversion.”

With a custom 120Hz 11-inch panel, removable controllers, and a substantial 1.11 kg weight, the Abxylute 3D One straddles the line between a portable gaming handheld and a desktop machine. The kickstand on the back transforms it into a more traditional Windows experience, with a magnetic keyboard attachment, similar to many tablets. The 3D element can also be turned off via a physical toggle on the top of the device to reduce eye strain.

Powering all of this is an Intel Core Ultra 7 258V processor. This laptop processor isn’t as powerful as the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 found in other recent releases like the OneXFly Apex, but it’s significantly more efficient. It’s paired with 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM, 1TB of storage, and a 50Whr battery.

The controllers are very large and detachable. They can be snapped into a second device, similar to Nintendo Switch Joy Cons, to function as a single (very large) controller. It has Hall-effect sticks, analog triggers, and a Steam Deck-like touchpad for added compatibility.

The Abyxlute 3D One is available now for pre-order on Kickstarter, starting at an early bird price of $1,499. Retail pricing jumps to $1,799, which is still cheaper than the standalone Samsung Odyssey 3D monitor that launched last year.

The first 80 pre-orders will ship in December, with the rest expected to ship in February.

